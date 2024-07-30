Actors’ forum condemns targeting of Dhanush and halting of film shoots

Condemning the decision of the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and some other associations calling out actor Dhanush and the decision to halt film shoots from November 1, the South Indian Artistes Association (SIAA) termed it unilateral and urged for its reconsideration and recall of the move.

The TFPC, taking a drastic action against Dhanush, national award winning actor and son-in-law of superstar Rajinikanth, has turned out to be a showdown between producers and the powerful actors’ body. For film industry watchers, the SIAA taking up cudgels on behalf of the actor is not surprising.

The SIAA, popularly known as ‘Nadigar Sangam’, came out in support of Dhanush, saying there is no complaint from the TFPC against him till date, warranting him to be singled out. Since no complaint is pending against the actor, the SIAA expressed shock over the separate resolution adopted against him and another one against other artistes and technicians. Citing the earlier agreement with the TFPC, it said no complaint could be inquired into without documentary proof being submitted.

“It is condemnable that the decision of TFPC to halt film shoots from November 1, affecting the livelihood rights of thousands of actors and other workers, has been taken without consulting the SIAA. When decisions are taken with a view to settle issues in the film industry, the SIAA, which is the most important stakeholder, being left out is shocking and regrettable. Both sides have to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve any issue without affecting friendly relations instead of taking unilateral steps and rushing to the media,” the statement read.

The SIAA made it clear that no complaint from both sides received till this June 26, have been settled after a proper enquiry. It was also agreed upon to hold enquiry on complaints received on that date with the TFPC assuring to provide documentary proof for the same.

Further, it was mutually agreed upon not to enter into agreements with actors without getting it in writing and entertain any complaint without necessary documentary proof like copies of agreements.

However, indicating that the SIAA was for a dialogue, the association said the association’s executive committee will discuss the issue and chalk out the future course of action.