Actor-MLA Mukesh arrested in rape case,released after medical test

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report on Tuesday formally arrested actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh in connection with the sexual harassment cases registered against him

His arrest was recorded after the SIT, probing the case registered against the actor, called him for questioning. Mukesh , who appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters in Kochi on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer, was interrogated by a team led by AIG G Poonkuzhali. He was released on bail after completion of a medical checkup at Ernakulam General Hospital

He was granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam District and Sessions court on September 5 in connection with the rape case filed against him by the female actor, who also made additional accusations of sexual assault. Following the woman’s accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh. Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.

The case, registered with the Maradu Police in Kochi on August 28, involves the complainant’s allegations that Mukesh sexually assaulted her at a villa in Maradu and attempted to molest her inside a car at a shooting location in Ottapalam.Another female actor has filed a complaint against him with Wadakkancherry police . Mukesh claimed that the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.