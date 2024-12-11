Actions of Congress not aligned with principles of Constitution: BJP

Lashing out at Congress and the INDIA bloc for approaching the Supreme Court with a “fake narrative” of discrepancies in EVMs and allegations and allegations against the Election Commission, the BJP accused them of having a “disregard” for the Constitution.

The saffron party condemned the Opposition alliance’s notice for a no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankar as a disrespect towards the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President of India.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP MP and party’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the political discourse has been disrupted.

“While India’s Parliament is making progress in discussions on the Constitution, it is evident that the intentions and actions of Congress are not aligned with the principles of the Constitution. There is no respect for the Constitution of India, either in their functioning or in their words.”

“Since this morning,” he said, “we have seen two prominent news items in the media. Firstly, Congress and some constituents of the INDI alliance plan to file a PIL in the Supreme Court regarding EVMs and the Election Commission. Secondly, a notice for the no-confidence motion has been given against the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President of the country, Jagdeep Dhankhar. Both these developments are disturbing and appear to be aimed at undermining the Constitution

of India.”

During the press conference, the BJP national spokesperson alleged that the Gandhi-Nehru family has connections with George Soros and is involved in a conspiracy to destabilise the country by accepting funds from the Soros Foundation. “Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and the entire Gandhi-Nehru family are involved in the conspiracy. When this matter has been discussed both inside and outside Parliament and when it was raised, the Congress and some of its allied parties proposed no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar to divert attention and distance themselves from the matter,” the BJP MP alleged.

“Recently, the BJP revealed Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Forum for Democratic Leadership Asia Pacific Foundation,’ which was funded by George Soros. The foundation aimed to separate Kashmir from India. When this issue came up, discussions on the no-confidence motion began,” he added.