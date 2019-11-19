With the Lok Sabha witnessing continuous second day of sloganeering by Congress over different issues, Speaker Om Birla today warned that he will be forced to take action against members protesting in the Well of the House.

Today, with the Speaker taking the Question Hour, more than 20 members from the Congress trooped in the Well of the House. They began shouting slogans against the government. They were later joined by the National Conference which questioned the detention of Farooq Abdullah.

Speaker repeatedly asked them to go back as the question was about farmers’ issue. Congress demanded discussions on various other issues, including the withdrawal of SPG cover from the security of the Gandhi family.

He warned the members that if from now onwards there will be any protest in the Well, then action will be taken.

The speaker also asked that he would give supplementary to the protesting members if they’ll go back to their respective seats.

On day one also, there were sloganeering on the same issues.