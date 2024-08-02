Accused who shot dead women in Gokulpuri road rage case nabbed

After a brief gunfight with the police team, the accused in the road rage case of Gokulpuri was apprehended by a police team of North-East District on Friday.

The accused was identified as Majid Choudhary, 28, a resident of Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The police said the accused sustained bullet injuries in both his legs as the police party retaliated to the firing he opened on them in a bid to escape.

They recovered a pistol and three bullets along with a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, “On Friday, at 3:45 am, our team received information that the accused will be in the Nala road area in Gokalpuri to meet an associate. Police laid a trap near the Nala road area, and around 3:45 am, he arrived there on a motorcycle,” When the police tried to stop for checking, he opened fire at them. The police team retaliated and he was hit on both his legs.

The accused opened fire at 30-year-old Simranjeet Kaur on July 31 after his bike brushed against the two-wheeler of the woman’s husband on the Gokalpuri flyover in northeast Delhi. Kaur was travelling with her husband Heera Singh.

The woman’s husband and the accused had a heated exchange after the two-wheelers brushed against each other. Singh, and his family, continued on the road below the flyover, while the other person rode up on the flyover, police said.

The victim’s husband, in his police complaint, alleged that the accused fired a single shot from the flyover down below, from a distance of about 30-35 feet and the bullet hit Kaur in her chest and she fell down. She was immediately taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Following the incident, the accused was identified based on CCTV camera footage and a team was tasked to trace him.

According to the police, Choudhary already faces three criminal cases, including a murder case.