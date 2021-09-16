Main suspect in Hyd rape-murder of six-year-old found dead

The main suspect in the rape and murder case of six-year-old girl in Saidabad area of Hyderabad has been found dead on a railway track at Ghanpur in Jangaon district.

Police suspect that he ended his life by jumping on the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

Pallakonda Raju (30) was on the run for a week now and Hyderabad police had formed nine teams to trace him apart from releasing his images and announcing a reward of Rs10 lakhs for information about his whereabouts.

The state government and the police faced a lot of heat over the heinous crime. The victim belongs to a Dalit family.

“Just been informed by Telangana DGP that the beast who raped the child has been traced and found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur,” informed KT Rama Rao on Twitter.

Rama Rao had earlier been accused of misleading the people when he had tweeted that the accused was nabbed within 48 hours of the crime committed.

The victim’s mother had suspected Raju to be the culprit as he too was missing from the house. There were demands for another encounter to punish him after four accused in the Disha rape and murder case were killed by police allegedly when they were trying to escape from police custody.

Political party leaders have been making a beeline for the victim’s residence demanding justice and the state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakhs last evening.