Accused hangs self in Andhra police station

A man allegedly committed suicide in a police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district on Wednesday.

Appa Rao (38), who was arrested in a theft case three days ago, was found hanging in the washroom of Bhimadu police station.

Relatives of the man alleged that he was tortured by police resulting in his death. They demanded an impartial probe into the incident.

Police shifted the body to government hospital at Eluru for autopsy.

The man was picked up by police in connection with a chain snatching case.

Police said the accused resorted to the extreme step by hanging himself in the washroom.

This is the second case of custodial death in Andhra Pradesh this year.

A 42-year-old man had allegedly committed suicide in Nellimarla police station in Vizianagaram district in February.

Police had claimed that the habitual property offender killed self by hanging due to family problems.

However, the deceased’s family had alleged that torture in police custody led to his death.

Human Rights Forum (HRF) had demanded judicial probe into the incident.

Authorities had ordered magisterial inquiry and suspended a sub-inspector and constable for negligence.