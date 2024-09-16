Accountability will be fixed in crime against women in UP: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that in cases of crime against women like love jihad, eve teasing and chain snatching, accountability will be fixed from beat constable to the Deputy SP (CO) in the state .

Reviewing law and order, festivals and development works through video conferencing at his official residence on Sunday night, the CM warned that every district was being reviewed daily at the government level. The activities of every officer are also being directly monitored. There will be disciplinary action for delay in disposal of public complaints and filing false reports, he pointed out.

CM Adityanath said in the past years, all the festivals in the state have been celebrated peacefully.

“Next is Pitr Paksha, Baravafat, Anant Chaturdashi. Shardiya Navratri is from October 3. This time is sensitive, hence one has to be alert and careful. During this time, deal strictly with those who issue mischievous statements. Deal sternly with those who spoil the environment. Keep an eye on those who make malicious attempts to provoke people of other communities. Make security arrangements keeping in mind past experiences. There should be no parking of bikes, cars or taxis anywhere on the roadside. Make arrangements for street vendors. Action should continue against illegal taxi stands,” the CM instructed the officials.

During the meeting, all the Divisional Commissioners, Police Commissioners, DMs, SPs and officers deployed in the fields in the districts were present along with other government officials.

The CM said, ”Safety of women and girls is our top priority. Immediate action should be taken when love jihad, chain snatching and eve teasing occur. Women police beat officers should remain active. On such incidents, accountability will be fixed from beat constable to Deputy SP. The working style of officers should also be reviewed at zone and range levels. All police commissioners should report to the DGP every day.”

CM Adityanath said that in the past few days, there have been indications of a conspiracy to damage the railway tracks or cause a railway accident. Some people have also been caught and this is a serious matter. ”Zone and range level police officers should maintain constant contact with the GRP and RPF forces of their area. Intelligence should be increased and strict action should be taken against the unruly elements involved in this big conspiracy, he instructed.

The CM said that the ministers in-charge posted in all the districts would visit every month. Core committees have also been formed in the districts.

”All officers concerned should be present at the time of the visit. Follow the instructions of the minister. DM and district Police chiefs should maintain communication contact with the Minister in-charge of their district. Keep updating them about the activities of the district. Nodal officers for the districts will also be deployed soon,” he directed.

