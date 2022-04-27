Academician detained in K’taka Assistant Professor exam paper leak scandal

A Senior Assistant Professor at Dharwad University in Karnataka was apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the question paper leak incident, police added

The state was shocked when question papers for Assistant Professor recruitment were allegedly leaked to selected candidates.

The police in Malleshwaram, who are probing the affair, have taken Nagaraj, a Geography Department professor, into custody and are questioning him about the incident.

According to police sources, Nagaraj, who was in charge of the varsity’s Evaluation Department, had been asked by the Karnataka Examination Authority to produce question papers for the Assistant Professor test recruitment.

Nagaraj, for his part, had ordered Sowmya, a guest lecturer in Geography, to write 17 questions and submit them to him. Among these, he had retained 12 questions.

Before the exams, Sowmya allegedly sent these questions to her friends. On mobile chats, the question papers were freely disseminated.

In this case, the Karnataka Examination Authority filed a complaint with the Malleshwaram police. Sowmya had been arrested as a result of the complaint.

Candidates had already filed a formal complaint with the Karnataka Examination Authority, accompanied with evidence of chats and screenshots of leaked questions.

