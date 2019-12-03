The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a PIL seeking that the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners be appointed by a three-member collegium.

The top court will take up the matter after four weeks.

The Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India will be the members of the collegium.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant took note of submissions that the plea needed an urgent hearing.

The bench said, “We will list it for hearing after four weeks.”

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has filed the PIL seeking to ensure more autonomy for the chief election commissioner’s (CEC) office and election commissioners.

The plea also sought for an independent secretariat for the Election Commission of India (ECI) and that it should also be given the power to make rules.