ABVP’s protest at TN Bhawan over alleged sexual assault in Anna varsity

The ABVP on Monday staged a protest in front of Tamil Nadu Bhawan against the state government over the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl in the Anna University, Chennai.

The saffron organization has demanded for a strict action against the culprits, case against those who violated the privacy of the victim and release of its workers who were arrested during the protest in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the protest, ABVP Delhi State secretary Harsh Attri stated, “The case of rape of a student in Anna University of Tamil Nadu is extremely sad. Today we staged a strong protest in front of Tamil Nadu Bhawan regarding this matter and demanded a prompt investigation into the matter and strict action against the culprits”.

“The main accused is having connections to big leaders of the ruling Stalin government due to which the state government is making every possible effort to suppress this matter. ABVP will work continuously to get the victim justice”, he added.