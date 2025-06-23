Absconding accused of Chhattisgarh nabbed in Bhopal

A team of the Chhattisgarh police and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested an absconding accused in a case of alleged fraud of Rs 15 crore with a businessman of New Delhi, in the name of getting contracts worth Rs 500 crore in the Raipur Smart City Project and New Raipur Project.

The accused, K K Shrivastava, was arrested from a hotel in Bhopal on Sunday. He had been absconding for the past 10 months, ever since an FIR was lodged at Raipur against him in the case.

According to sources, Shrivastava is very closely connected to the former Congress Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel.

Shrivastava is accused of allegedly duping Delhi businessman Ashok Rawat of Rs 15 crore on the fraudulent promise of getting him contracts worth Rs 500 crore.

