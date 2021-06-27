Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena said that bout 1.5 lakh vaccines are being administered daily in Delhi.

The national capital has vaccinated the highest number of 1,66,209 vaccine doses on June 25, out of which 1,34,505 doses have been administered to the youth, she said.

71,21,526 vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi till now, out of which 54.56 lakh people have received one dose and 16.50 lakh people have received both the doses. Delhi has received 58000 doses of Covaxin yesterday and 53000 doses of Covishield. Delhi has 8.39 lakh doses available, according to the current vaccination speed, stock is available for 5 days.

“Now walk in vaccination is also being done at all the centers of Delhi. Youth too are availing walk in vaccination. For this reason, a large number of vaccinations are being done daily. The pace of vaccination in Delhi is increasing with each passing day,” Marlena said.

“There are 54.56 lakh people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16.50 lakh people have received both doses. As the number of people getting the vaccine continues to grow, so does the number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Due to this, not only those people themselves are getting safe but the whole of Delhi is also becoming safe. Because as the number of people getting vaccinated increases, the potential third wave of COVID-19 will spread at a much slower rate.” She added.

Recently, Marlena slammed the Centre for not delivering sufficient COVID-19 vaccines to Delhi. She said that the national capital did not receive not even a single extra dose despite the universal campaign being launched.

“Centre’s vaccination campaign is only for advertisements and announcements, the reality is that Delhi has not been supplied even a single extra dose today, when a universal campaign was supposed to be launched,” Marlena said.