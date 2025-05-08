Abandoned drone triggers security scare near India-Bangladesh border in Assam

Security agencies in Assam have launched an intensive probe after an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was discovered abandoned in an open field near the India-Bangladesh border, raising alarms over potential cross-border surveillance or smuggling operations.

The drone was recovered from the Charbazar area near Sribhumi town in Assam’s border district, an area known for its vulnerability due to proximity to the international boundary.

Alert residents spotted the device lying unattended in the field and quickly informed law enforcement authorities, local media reported. Local police responded swiftly, securing the area and transporting the drone to the Sribhumi police station for further forensic analysis.

The incident occurred hours after Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes on terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan—though no official link has been established between the two events. Nevertheless, the discovery has heightened vigilance among security agencies in the region.

A senior police official stated that preliminary investigation suggests the drone may have originated from across the Bangladesh border. While the exact objective of the drone’s mission remains unclear, authorities are examining whether it was intended for surveillance, reconnaissance, or smuggling activities—common concerns in transnational border regions.

Technical experts have been called in to dissect the drone’s components, including its GPS data, onboard storage, and flight software, in an effort to trace its route and purpose.

Investigators are also attempting to determine whether the UAV was manually operated or programmed for autonomous navigation.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in Assam’s border areas. In the past, drones have been used for smuggling narcotics, contraband, or conducting reconnaissance on border patrol patterns.

As a precautionary measure, additional patrols have been deployed along the border, and aerial surveillance has been intensified. Officials have also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or individuals.