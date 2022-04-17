Aatmanirbhar Bharat is being strengthened by Hunar Haat:  Anurag Thakur

Aatmanirbhar Bharat is being strengthened by initiatives like Hunar Haat, said Anurag Thakur on the occasion of Inaugurating Hunar Haat in Mumbai today.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur inaugurated the 40th edition of the ‘Hunar Haat’ in the presence of Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in Mumbai today.

The Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Hunar Haat initiative has helped generate 9 lakh employment opportunities for artisans and craftspersons.

The 40th edition of Hunar Haat, a credible platform to promote ‘Swadeshi’ products, is being held at MMRDA Ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai from 16th to 27th April 2022.

“There is no lack of talent in India,” Thakur said recalling how India responded to PM’s clarion call for building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat during the hours of crisis. “We started producing PPE Kits, masks and even ventilators,” he added

The Minister also spoke about ‘One District One Product’, where each district is recognised for one product. He said this initiative not only allowed people to generate their income but also created job opportunities for a few others in the vicinity when economies across the world were affected by the Pandemic.

Thakur highlighted the steps taken by the PM in promoting Skill India. “Skill training is provided so that you do not become job-seekers, instead become job-givers.” He mentioned that our culture and educational structure had not focused much on the pride of labour. “PM Modi has stressed a lot on ‘Dignity of Labour’,” he said.

Thakur also informed about ‘Tejas’ a skilling programme which has been launched by Govt. of India. Under this initiative, India will send skilled manpower to UAE. “Within a year, 30,000 skilled job-seekers will be sent to UAE,” he informed.

The Minister suggested that the Ministry of Minority Affairs can tie up with the universities, colleges and schools so that students can be brought to the Expo and given a demonstration about how ‘Best from Waste’ can be created. He also urged the Minority Affairs Ministry to examine the feasibility of conducting short term Skill training courses concurrently in the future edition of Hunar Haats planned across the country.

Speaking about Hunar Haat which is an initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that one will get to witness ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and experience the essence of ‘Unity in Diversity’ at the Hunar Haat in Mumbai.

Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Prakash Javdekar spoke about the hidden talents of the country’s youth and how they excel in different skills. He encouraged the artisans to come forward and make use of technology to help local products reach the world market.