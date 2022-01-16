AAP’s survey for the post of CM in Punjab elections just a drama: Goel

Hitting upon Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, former Union Minister Vijay Goel said that the survey conducted by the AAP chief for the party’s face for the post of Chief Minister in Punjab Assembly elections is just a drama.

“After so many years why did Kejriwal has to ask the public, when he has already said earlier in Delhi that every decision would be taken by the Mohalla Committee after asking the public, but never got it done. Even opening of shops in every nook and corner of Delhi was not the opinion of Delhites,” alleged Goel

Goel said that in the survey of the Chief Minister of Punjab by the AAP, everybody knew about the results of the survey. “In this, Kejriwal will first bring his name to the fore in the survey and after that, he will say that I don’t want to become the Chief Minister and after that he will bring the name of poor Bhagwant Mann,” added Goel.

The former minister also said that the survey is only a sham. “Arvind Kejriwal is dreaming of govt. in Punjab and Bhagwant Mann CM of Punjab,” stated Goel.

Goel said only God save Punjab, if Kejriwal’s government comes in Punjab even by mistake, he will do worse than Delhi.

“Recently, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that the model of Delhi will be brought to Punjab. If the model of Delhi comes in Punjab, then Punjab will also become a city of pollution, dirty water, corruption, liquor shops, overcrowded, crumbling transport system, broken roads like Delhi,” added Goel.

The interesting thing is that Kejriwal, who talks about de-addiction in Punjab, is drowning Delhi in liquor and opening liquor shops in every nook and corner of Delhi, said Goel.