AAP’s Raghav Chadha says 95% of cases registered by CBI, ED are against opposition politicians

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha claimed central agencies were silent in the BJP-ruled states and added that 95 per cent of the cases registered by the CBI and ED are against politicians of the opposition.

Addressing a news conference here, on Tuesday, the AAP leader said, “In BJP-ruled states agencies are silent.” He said between 2004 and 2014, when the UPA government was in power, the ED had raided only 112 locations. However, from 2014 to 2023, the ED raided 3,100 locations.

Chadha said, “Ninety-five per cent of the cases registered by CBI and ED are against politicians of the opposition. They have a special love for the AAP. They have jailed several of our leaders in false cases. This will be done by only those people who fear the INDIA alliance.”

Chadha asserted that the AAP is a party that doesn’t get scared of the agencies’ attacks.

“Truth and honesty are on the side of the AAP, and we will fight until the end. The BJP may make thousands of attempts and jail whichever AAP leader they want under any false case, in the end, truth, honesty, Arvind Kejriwal, and the AAP will win. As the Lok Sabha election approaches, attacks by the agencies and a nervous BJP will increase,” he claimed.