AAP’s honeymoon  with Punjab voters is over, says BJP 

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma, on Tuesday, said the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has literally taken Punjab for a ride with law and order becoming a major cause of concern in the border state.

Sharma, who met BJP president JP Nada President to discuss the bye-poll for Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency and civic polls in the state, said voters in Punjab are already feeling cheated and have abandoned by the AAP as the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann duo failed to fulfill a single poll promise till now.

Stating that “Free electricity up to 300 units, unemployment allowance, the much-hyped poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 to every adult Punjabi woman are all pipe dreams and the voters have understood that, Sharma said, calling the rival AAP “a party of deceit and deception”.

The Punjab BJP chief claimed that in just two months of coming to power, the AAP has started losing its credibility with the electorate rapidly and the day is not far when the people will come on the streets.

Sharma said they discussed the recent attacks and resurfacing of radicals in Punjab. “We are extremely alarmed at the lackadaisical approach of the AAP Government in handling the situation in the state. Heinous crimes like murder and drug trafficking are increasing by the day and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is a mere a rubber stamp of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Quick, decisive decisions are a must for any government to function properly, but alas all decisions are routed through Kejriwal,” he added.

Ashwani Sharma also discussed the future plan of his party in the state and said the recent tour of Nada to interact with the party functionaries has uplifted the morale of the party. “We are ready for the municipal elections,” he asserted, adding the BJP is ready to prove its mettle.