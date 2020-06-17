As coronavirus cases in the country surge, Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The East Delhi MLA has shown mild symptoms of the virus and has self-isolated herself at home.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to twitter to wish for Atishi’s speedy recovery as he said, “Atishi has made a significant contribution in fight against coronavirus. I hope she recovers soon and once again help people.”

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आतिशी जी का महत्त्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। मुझे उम्मीद है वो जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो कर एक बार फिर लोगों की सेवा में लग जाएंगी https://t.co/gIBRrYoNVh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2020

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus, will be tested again for the virus. Jain was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty Hospital on Monday night.

Speaking on his condition, Satyendar Jain had said, “Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated”.

All of us are praying for @SatyendarJain ji’s speedy recovery and good health. Am sure he will be back in action soon in the service of Delhiites, and continue the fight against Corona. https://t.co/Xk7b6UbQaU — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 16, 2020

According to ministry of health data, the national capital has reported 44,688 cases of coronavirus till now. The death toll in the state reached 1,837 on Wednesday.

However, the Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the AAP government for mistreating doctors, messengers and paramedics who were speaking on the on-ground situation. “You cannot try to suppress numbers. You cannot shoot the messenger which is what you are doing… You are sending a wrong signal”, Justice Ashok Bhusan said.