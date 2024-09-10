AAP will fight against demolition: Sisodia assurance to Madrasi Camp residents

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia assured the residents of the Madrasi Camp area in South-East Delhi that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won’t allow demolition drives in the area.

Sisodia gave this assurance during a visit to the area on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar.

The AAP leader’s assurance came in the wake of the Public Works Department’s (PWD) eviction notices to the residents last week asking them to vacate their houses within five days. The residents refused to do so unless they were allotted an alternative site.

The AAP leader pointed out that people have been living in the area for the last 50-60 years and hence cannot be displaced from the area without allocating proper accommodation. “AAP stands with these people and we will not let their slums be demolished like this,” he added.

Sisodia alleged that first, the BJP forces officers to issue notices by intimidating them through the LG. Later, party members start protests.

Since the residents have small children, he said, they cannot be asked to move from here. “When we talk about India of 2047, aren’t their children a part of that India? How can these people demolish their houses like this? Where will these people go,” he asked.

“Arvind Kejriwal is educating their children, he is not doing this so that they can be displaced from here,” he added.