The political parties in Delhi have started to chalk out their strategies for the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2020. In this regard, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start its campaign from tomorrow till December 24, minister Gopal Rai said on Sunday.

“The preparations for Delhi Legislative Assembly elections are in full swing. We will begin campaigning on November 18 and it will go on till December 24,” Rai said.

“Jan Samvad (Public dialogue) would be conducted at 14,000 booths. This will be the fourth phase of campaigning in which legislators will engage in dialogue with the public. The legislators will conduct a dialogue on four to five booths in a single day,” he added.

BJP is also gearing up for the elections as yesterday, BJP working president JP Nadda held a meeting with the senior party leaders. The meeting held at the national capital was attended by senior leaders of BJP including BJP general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, national vice-president Shyam Jaju, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi, Manoj Tiwari, Hans Raj Hans, and Vijay Goel.

There is no official announcement of elections in Delhi yet but the Delhi Assembly will complete its five-year term in February 2020.