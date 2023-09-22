AAP takes jibe at LG Saxena over court stay order on expulsion of Delhi Assembly fellows

Aam Admi Party said that Delhi will be run by those who adhere to the law and the Constitution, “not by Gundagardi,” after the Delhi High Court directed that the services of Assembly Fellows and Associate Fellows engaged with the Delhi Assembly Research Centre shall continue till the next date of hearing on December 6.

“Delhi High Court has stayed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s order to remove Delhi Assembly Research Fellows and made it crystal clear that Delhi will be run by those who adhere to the law and the constitution, not by Gundagardi,” claimed the party in a statement issued on Thursday.

A petition was moved by 17 such fellows challenging the termination of their contracts by the Delhi legislative assembly secretariat.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice on Thursday and sought a response from the legislative assembly secretariat as well as the Services and Finance Department within two weeks.

The court directed that, until the next date of hearing, the services of the petitioner shall not be discontinued and they be given a stipend.

The Delhi High Court’s order makes it clear that the Fellows of the Delhi Assembly Research Centre were “arbitrarily removed by misusing powers”, the AAP statement claimed.

AAP in its statement said Delhi LG is “arbitrarily misusing its powers”. “Delhi will not be run by those who coerce and misuse their powers. And the fact that LG had expelled the fellows by going against the laws. All of this was a part of his ongoing campaign to stop all the work being done in the interest of Delhi’s citizens”.

The party alleged that the contracts were terminated on July 5, as per the orders of the Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena. “The High Court’s order makes it clear that the LG is arbitrarily misusing his powers”.

“The Delhi government will not be driven by intimidation but will adhere to the law and the constitution. The LG has an intent on completely undermining and destroying Delhi. This has become evident with today’s High Court order. The LG’s role is solely to trouble the people of Delhi. The LG had no authority to remove employees. The LG has been consistently working against the law and the constitution. His job is to find new ways every day to cripple the Delhi government, causing inconvenience to the people. It was under his conspiracy that young professionals were removed”.

“This action was taken by the LG to completely strangulate the Delhi government. This conspiracy was concocted to halt the work of the Delhi government. The Delhi High Court’s order makes it clear that the Fellows of the Delhi Assembly Research Center were arbitrarily removed by misusing powers. The Aam Aadmi Party stated that some selected officers and the LG are working together to obstruct the works in the public interest of Delhi. They are attempting to hinder the work of the Delhi government every day,” the AAP statement claimed.