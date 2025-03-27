AAP take offence to Parvesh Verma’s ‘bhai’ remark in Assembly

The use of the word “bhai” in Delhi Assembly led to the disruption of the house on Thursday with the ruling BJP and AAP having a heated exchange after the latter demanded that the word should be expunged from the record.

As the protest against the remark intensified, the speaker ordered marshalling the AAP legislators, Vishesh Ravi and Kuldeep Singh, out.

It all started with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, while answering a query during the Question Hour on the Teerth Yatra Samiti, stating that his predecessor sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the same in 2024-25 but spent nothing.

Meanwhile, the legislators from the Opposition registered their objection to the statement and Leader of the Opposition in the House Atishi raised questions about the absence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta from the Assembly for two consecutive days.

As Verma tried to resume his answer, Atishi and other AAP MLAs continued their loud protests prompting the minister to say, “Kahan se laaye ho bhai?”

Agitated over the use of the word “bhai”, Protesting Atishi stood up from her seat demanding an apology from the minister.

The PWD minister, in an attempt to pacify the LoP, said, “I just said ‘bhai’ (brother). What is unparliamentary about it?”

The speaker asked the AAP members what was so offensive, Verma only said ‘bhai’, which is not objectionable at all. “I don’t understand the issue.”

As the opposition MLAs continued their protest, the Speaker ordered AAP legislators, Vishesh Ravi and Kuldeep Singh, to be marshaled out. “Atishi ji is my sister, not my brother,” Verma added after a few more exchanges with the AAP MLAs.

The assembly proceedings went on as things were back to normal in the house.