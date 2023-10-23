AAP releases fourth list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. The polls will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

“The names of the candidates include Dev Ganesh Tekam, Alexandar, Munna Toppo, Prakash Toppo, Gopal Bapudia, Sobram Singh Saima, Parmeshwar Prashad Pandey, Neelam Dhruv, Santosh Yadu, Vijay Gurubaxani, Parmanand Jangde and Bhagirath Manjhi,” the AAP stated in an official release on Sunday.

Earlier, the ruling party in Delhi and Punjab had declared the names of 10 candidates in the first list, 12 in its second list and 11 in the third list.

The AAP, in total, has declared 45 candidates so far for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Recently, the party, led by its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, released a list of 37 star campaigners for the Chhattisgarh polls. The list included the Delhi CM and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, among others

The AAP had tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, fielding candidates in 85 of the total 90 seats but failed to open its account in the state.

Polling for 20 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 while votes for the remaining 70 seats will be cast in the second phase on November 17.

The counting of votes in Chhattisgarh, along with those in four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh. In the last assembly polls in 2018, the Congress recorded a landslide mandate, winning 68 seats of the 90 seats while the BJP finished a distant second at just 15 seats.