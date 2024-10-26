AAP not to contest Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced that it would not contest the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The party said its national convener Arvind Kejriwal would campaign for the candidates of the Congress, Shiv Sena- Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Senior AAP leader and MP, Sanjay Singh in a post on X wrote, “AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for MVA candidates in Maharashtra elections. AAP will not contest elections in Maharashtra.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the MVA finalised the seat sharing for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. As per the decision taken by the MVA during a meeting convened by the NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, of the 288 Assembly seats, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-SCP would contest on 85 Assembly seats each, and the remaining seats would see nominees from other parties of the INDIA bloc, including Samajwadi Party.

Leaders from the parties of the MVA have exuded confidence that their alliance would form the government in Maharashtra. In the Assembly polls, there would be a direct contest between the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP-led Mahayuti Mahayuti alliance and MVA alliance. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena bagged 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 Assembly constituencies.

Elections to 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on 20th November. The counting of votes will take place on 23rd November along with Jharkhand.