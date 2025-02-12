AAP need not worry about BJP & govt formation in Delhi; must explain why its top leaders couldn’t win: Kapoor

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar’s statement over the selection of the CM candidate, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that despite being rejected by the public, AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Kakkar, continue to make false statements.

He said, “It would be better if Priyanka Kakkar stopped worrying about the BJP and government formation and first explained why Kejriwal and Sisodia lost and where Amanatullah Khan is absconding.”

Hitting out at the AAP, Kapoor said that after having faced defeat and rejection by all sections of society in the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls, it was expected that its leaders would give up politics of lies and deception.

He alleged that just a few days after the poll results, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar started making baseless and fabricated statements in a desperate attempt to stay in the news.

Kapoor claimed that the people are now shocked over the power struggle that has begun in Punjab after AAP lost polls in Delhi.

He claimed that the people of Delhi now want Kejriwal, who is frustrated by his defeat, to take action against his legislators, with a criminal background like Amanatullah Khan.