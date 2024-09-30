AAP MLAs write to L-G over deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party MLAs have written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) with regard to the alleged deterioration in law and order situation in Delhi, demanding an immediate discussion related to the subject with the city’s legislators, and also urged him to conduct surprise checks of police stations.

Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that there is a rise in extortion cases and targeted shootings across the capital.

Further mentioning that the business owners and citizens are living in fear across the city, the minister urged the L-G to meet with AAP leaders and inspect police stations daily to ensure safety and security of the people.

Bhardwaj stated that the terror of gangsters has increased in Delhi for the past few days.

He mentioned that 15 days ago, in M-Block Market of Greater Kailash Part I, which is a posh area of South Delhi, a gym owner was shot dead near his own gym in broad daylight.

The minister added that it was found out from the news that this too was an extortion case, and extortion calls were being made by a big gang, he added.

“A few days ago, there was a shooting at a car resale showroom, linked to extortion. Extortion calls had also come to some of our sitting MLAs. This is on record. Our MLA Sanjeev Jha received extortion calls from gangsters. Another MLA, Ajay Dutt, also received similar extortion calls. Many other MLAs have been receiving such calls from international numbers,” shared the minister.

Bhardwaj mentioned that on Friday and Saturday, there have been shootings in three main areas of Delhi.

He said that along with Rajinder Nagar MLA Durgesh Pathak, he visited Naraina Vihar area, where a showroom for refurbishing and selling old cars is run by six friends.

Bhardwaj added that they come from middle-class backgrounds, and they have been getting extortion calls for the past six months. Despite filing FIRs, no action was taken, the minister added.

“This kind of terror exists in many areas of Delhi today. There are big gangs operating in the city, whether it be the Neeraj Bawaniya gang, the Bishnoi gang, Goldy Brar’s gang, Bhau gang, or the Boxer gang. So many gangs are present that the common people of Delhi are living in fear,” Bhardwaj stated.

Bhardwaj further said that since the law and order of Delhi and the city police come directly under the L-G, he should take cognizance of this immediately.