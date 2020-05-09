Even as Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal visited Delhi Police Special Cell office in Pushp Vihar on Saturday to join investigation in the suicide case of a doctor, the politician’s legal team said he was ready to surrender if police wanted.

On April 18, Delhi Police had booked Jarwal and his supporter Kapil Nagar and others on charges of issuing death threats and abetment to suicide after Dr Rajinder Singh was found dead in his house and the names of both was allegedly found mentioned in his suicide note.

Speaking to IANS on phone, a senior member of Jarwal’s legal team said: “If police asks my client to surrender, we are ready for it. A bail application will be filed soon.”

Earlier in the day, Jarwal visited the Special Cell office. “We have come here to cooperate in the investigation. A notice was given to my client,” his legal team said.

On Friday, a Delhi court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Jarwal and Kapil Nagar.

Though Jarwal’s family was questioned on the matter, he along with Nagar allegedly didn’t join the police probe, following which police approached the court with NBWs plea.

The lawmaker has moved an anticipatory bail application in Rouse Avenue court, which will hear the matter on May 11.

In his application for anticipatory bail, Jarwal submitted that he will cooperate with the police in the investigation of the case, as and when called. He also pleaded that there was no reason to subject him to custodial interrogation.

Dr Rajinder Singh, a private practitioner in Durgapuri area in south Delhi, was involved in supply of Delhi Jal Board water through tankers since 2007.

The bereaved family had claimed that the accused had got Dr Rajinder’s tankers removed from water supply service and also prevented clearance of dues of a large sum of money from the Jal Board.