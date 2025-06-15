AAP MLA advises Omar Abdullah to take tuition on governance from Kejriwal

Having withdrawn support to the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir, the lone AAP MLA, Mehraj Malik, on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to deliver anything to the people except raising the demand for statehood.

Malik, who had won the Doda assembly seat, withdrew support to Omar’s government on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

He wrote on X, “Kejriwal ji resigned after 49 days when he couldn’t serve the people the way he wanted. Omar Abdullah ji has been in power for over 9 months, yet hasn’t delivered anything, not because he can’t, but because he won’t. Public service demands intent, not excuses.”

Advertisement

“Remember, Arvind Kejriwal ji delivered in a similar system. Brought revolution in education, healthcare, transport, power, and many other sectors. If we bow down to dictators and start praising, we can’t run a Union Territory (UT); we must stand and fight for ourselves.”

“Nine months have passed, enough of the statehood vs UT excuses. It’s time for the government to act. If they can’t deliver in a UT, they should take tuition from Arvind Kejriwal ji on how to govern and serve the public in the UT. Either protest for statehood or perform in UT,” Malik wrote on X.

Announcing his decision to withdraw support to the ruling NC, Malik wrote on X, “I, Mehraj Malik, MLA from Doda, hereby withdraw my support to NC in the government coalition. This decision has been taken in the best interest of my people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose trust and welfare will always be my top priority”.

Malik had given an indication to this effect on Friday when he wrote on X, “It’s enough now, 9 months of Govt. Will be taking a big decision in the upcoming days. Time to be accountable. Time to act.”

Malik had tagged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Omar Abdullah in his post on X.

Malik’s withdrawal of support to the NC government will not have any effect on its stability. In the House of 95, the NC, with the support of Congress and Independents, has a strength of 50 members.