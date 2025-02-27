AAP leaders rattled by CAG report on liquor policy, using Babasaheb’s name as diversionary tactic, says Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday said that AAP MLAs are merely creating a fuss over their three-day suspension from the assembly and have become a laughing stock due to the drama they staged outside the premises.

Sachdeva said, “AAP leaders, who once found pleasure in harassing BJP MLAs, are today creating ruckus over the portraits of great leaders to cover up and suppress their corruption.”

He further said that the truth behind their protest is that the CAG report on the liquor scam has left the ‘AAP’ leaders, especially Atishi, deeply unsettled.

To avoid any discussion on this issue, they are using the portrait of Babasaheb Ambedkar as a diversionary tactic.

Dismissing AAP leaders’ claim regarding the portraits, Sachdeva stated that whether it is the Delhi Assembly or the Secretariat, hundreds of visitors and media personnel visit the Chief Minister’s and Ministers’ offices and can see for themselves the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, and other national leaders, including the Prime Ministers of India, displayed with honour.

He also emphasised that the people of Delhi are aware that Atishi’s name figures among the beneficiaries of the liquor scam in her capacity as the Goa in-charge, and her fear of the CAG report is now clearly visible to them.

The BJP leader remarked that time is smiling as those who had expelled MLA Om Prakash Sharma from the assembly for almost a year in 2018, and again for two sessions in 2021, are now creating a fuss over their three-day suspension.