AAP leaders only make announcements, BJP doesn’t promise without financial planning: Sachdeva

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said about 15 days ago, former Chief Minister Atishi and other leaders kept misleading women about the Mahila Samridhi Scheme fund, but started commenting on the BJP’s promise regarding LPG cylinders when the government announced Rs 5,100 crore for the same.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the fundamental difference between the BJP and AAP is that Arvind Kejriwal’s party leaders are only good at making announcements, whereas his party does not make any promises without proper financial management.

Sachdeva further stated that just as the BJP made budgetary provisions to implement the Women Prosperity Scheme, and is preparing to provide allowances soon, similarly, its government will soon provide free LPG cylinders on priority to needy women during Holi and Diwali.

Delhi BJP chief further stated that it seems the “AAP” leaders, who are troubled by the daily exposure of their 10-year government’s alleged corruption, believe that by making misleading statements about the BJP’s manifesto promises, they can mislead the public.

Sachdeva claimed that the truth is that the public is not being misled, and instead the lies and reality of “AAP” leaders are being revealed now.