AAP leader shot at in Punjab’s Jalalabad during argument with Akali leader

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sarpanch candidate was reportedly shot at during a heated argument with a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader in Jalalabad, Punjab.

The incident occurred at the Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) on Saturday, where AAP candidate Mandeep Brar and his supporters were present to file nominations.

Tensions escalated when SAD leader Vardev Singh Nonni Mann and his associates arrived, leading to a confrontation.

Mann, whose relative was also contesting in the elections, believed that Brar’s complaint regarding illegal land possession would result in the rejection of their nomination.

The argument quickly turned violent as Mann’s camp opened fire, injuring Brar and another AAP supporter.

In response to the incident, AAP Punjab spokesperson Neel Garg condemned the attack, emphasising that violence has no place in a democratic society.

“The unfortunate attack on our Sarpanch candidate in Jalalabad is deeply concerning. The Aam Aadmi Party believes in peace, development, and fairness for all. We stand firmly against criminal mindsets and urge the authorities to take swift action,” Garg stated.

Police have since registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation into the matter.