Ahead of his plans to protest in front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s house, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chaddha was detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

The protest was planned against alleged misappropriation of funds by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

As per the allegations leveled by AAP, the North MCD had waived off Rs 2,457 crore which the South MCD was supposed to pay as rent for using the premises of the civic centre building in central Delhi which is officially the property of the North civic body.

BJP शासित MCD ने दिल्ली के इतिहास का सबसे बड़ा ₹2500 करोड़ का घोटाला किया। हमने गृह मंत्री अमित शाह जी से मिलने का समय मांगा तो उन्होंने मुझे मेरे आवास से ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। अमित शाह जी, आप अपनी पुलिस के दम पर अपनी पार्टी का भ्रष्टाचार क्यों दबाना चाहते हैं? pic.twitter.com/Ij9oHkYSGP — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 13, 2020

“North MCD waived off Rs 2500 crore rent dues of South MCD, resulting in a loss to the public exchequer. Who is responsible for this corruption? Tomorrow, we will go and meet the Union Home Minister and LG at 11 am. We will sit there till they give consent for CBI enquiry,” party leader Atishi had said at a press conference.

AAP has also planned a demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into it allegations.

“Time and again North MCD says we do not have money to pay for doctors, nurses and other workers. But it waives off Rs 2500 crore dues of South MCD,” she added.

Yesterday, Chadha had sought permission to hold the demonstration but it was denied by the police citing the coronavirus pandemic.

“Any type of gathering is not allowed outside the residence of Hon’ble Home Minister of India. Your request has been considered but rejected. You are requested to co-operate with the Delhi Police,” Police had said.