AAP has declared candidates on all 70 seats but BJP is nowhere to be seen: Kejriwal

After the release of the final list of candidates, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a dig at the BJP, saying the saffron party is nowhere to be seen in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections while his party has declared candidates on all 70 seats.

Former chief minister Kejriwal took to social media platform X, stating, “Today, AAP has announced its candidates for all 70 seats. The party is contesting the elections with full confidence and thorough preparation. The BJP is nowhere to be seen. They neither have a CM candidate, nor a team, nor a plan, nor a vision for Delhi. Their only slogan, their only policy, and their only mission is ‘Kejriwal Hatao’. Ask them what they have done in the last 5 years, and their response is, ‘We abused Kejriwal a lot.’”

He added, “Our party has a vision and a plan for Delhi’s development, along with a strong team of educated individuals to implement it. We have a long list of achievements over the last ten years. The people of Delhi will vote for those who work, not for those who abuse.”

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia posted on X handle, “With the announcement of candidates for all 70 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party has entered the elections with full force. Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, we are reaching out to the people, asking for 5 more years to further the progress made in education, healthcare, electricity, and water.”

“On the other hand, the BJP remains confused. They have no issues, no leader, and no hope to offer the people of Delhi. Kejriwal is the hope, and Kejriwal is the trust. The development and bright future of Delhi are only possible with Arvind Kejriwal,” he added.

The party in a statement said that it is kicking off its election campaign on a war-footing under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. ”With a clear focus on advancing education, healthcare, electricity, and water reforms, the AAP is determined to build on its achievements and secure another term for the betterment of Delhi,” the party noted.