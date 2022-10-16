AAP Govt has just done scams in Delhi: Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda, on Sunday, alleged that the AAP government has just done scams in Delhi.

Addressing the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan at Ramlila Maidan here, Nadda slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government saying, “Kejriwal government has just done scams in Delhi and these are the same people who were going to bring Lokpal Bill but have done the exact opposite. The Congress party was known for the commission, but Kejriwal broke its record too”.

The BJP president listed the achievements of the BJP and put forth the history and ideology of the party in front of the workers present. He said, “The ethos, thoughts, ways and thinking of other parties have changed: Socialists are no longer socialists, communists are no more communists and Indian National Congress has become neither Indian nor National nor Congress, but it is just a brother and sister party.

Lauding the work of the BJP, Nadda said it is the only party that has an ideology and a large base among people.

“We have shown one nation, one constitution, one mark. We are the only party which has an ideology and is the largest party in the world, with a mass base among the people. We have been winning the state, national and local elections. At the time of COVID, leaders of other parties used to meet on VC or Twitter, but BJP workers went to the public and served them,” he said.

“Under the Ayushman Bharat, we have ensured health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to the poor. We have given Ayushman Bharat health cards to crores of poor across the country, but, in Delhi, Kejriwal had deprived the poor of Ayushman Bharat”, Nadda added.

Nadda further took a dig at the Kejriwal Government’s education model and said, “But there are no schools, no classrooms, no courses”, adding, “Kejriwal’s MLA is roaming between jail and bail in Jal Board scam and tender scam. We will defeat them in the coming MCD elections and assembly elections”.