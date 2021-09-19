Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / AAP congratulates new Punjab CM designate Charanjit Singh Channi

AAP congratulates new Punjab CM designate Charanjit Singh Channi

“The Aam Aadmi Party hopes that the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress,” the statement said.

Statesman News Service | Chandigarh | September 19, 2021 7:50 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi for being nominated the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a statement, AAP hoped Channi will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress in 2017 during his four-five-month tenure, as the ruling Congress has not been able to deliver on a single promise in the last four-and-a-half years.

The AAP said the last four-and-a-half years of infighting in the Congress for ‘grabbing and building chairs’ had wiped out the entire system of government in Punjab and the people had to pay a heavy price.

“The Aam Aadmi Party hopes that the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress,” the statement said.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Rahul congratulates Channi on being picked as Punjab CM
Poll bound Punjab gets first Dalit CM in Charanjit Singh Channi, oath ceremony tomorrow
With Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab's first Dalit CM, Congress plays new card for wooing Dalits