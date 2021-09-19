AAP congratulates new Punjab CM designate Charanjit Singh Channi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi for being nominated the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a statement, AAP hoped Channi will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress in 2017 during his four-five-month tenure, as the ruling Congress has not been able to deliver on a single promise in the last four-and-a-half years.

The AAP said the last four-and-a-half years of infighting in the Congress for ‘grabbing and building chairs’ had wiped out the entire system of government in Punjab and the people had to pay a heavy price.

“The Aam Aadmi Party hopes that the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will fulfill all the promises made by the Congress,” the statement said.