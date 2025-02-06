AAP, Cong reject exit polls’ prediction of clean sweep for BJP in Delhi

The AAP, Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday rejected the exit poll prediction of a clean sweep for the saffron party in the Delhi Assembly elections.

With most exit polls forecasting a debacle for the Congress and a comfortable victory for the BJP, leaders from both the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) dismissed these predictions.

Advertisement

“The people of Delhi will make a thoughtful decision. The Congress has seen a rise in support and we are determined to build on that momentum. From having no presence last time to securing more votes and seats now, the Congress will surge ahead, not just in Delhi, but across the country,” Congress leader Ajai Rai told a news agency.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi was equally dismissive of the exit polls, recalling the shocking results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Exit polls have failed repeatedly. During the last national elections, some predicted over 400 seats for certain parties, only for them to be proven wrong. People are waiting for the actual results to be announced. It is clear that the people of Delhi have voted for those who are truly working for them. Despite the misuse of central agencies against those striving for schools and hospitals in Delhi, the voters will stand with those who are fighting for their rights,” she noted.

P-Marq exit poll has predicted a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The agency has given 39-49 seats to BJP, 21-31 seats to AAP and 0-1 seats to the Congress. Several other pollsters — Peoples Pulse, JVC Poll, People’s insight and Chanakya Strategies — predicted a comfortable win for the BJP in Delhi. Meanwhile, Matrize predicted a hung assembly in Delhi.

Only two exit polls predicted landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). They were Mind Blink and Wee Preside.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal stated that people should wait for results as exit polls are premature and it can be right or wrong. She affirmed hope that people of Delhi have “wisely” voted for those who actually work for the national capital, adding that Delhi has become a “dustbin” and the city is in its “worst state” as of now.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said, “If companies that give massages and run spas, conduct exit polls, then you know what will be the condition of exit polls. I would only request everyone to wait till February 8.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also dismissed the exit polls, citing past discrepancies between pre-election surveys and actual results.

“Exit polls come and go. We also saw Maharashtra and Haryana exit polls; it looked like we were going to form the government. Things will be clear at 10 am on February 8,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said exit polls have always proven to be wrong for AAP.

Exuding confidence in AAP victory, she said, “Exit polls have always proven to be wrong for the AAP. We have always formed the government with a clear majority and this time will be no different. There are some exit polls which show us winning but I would like to tell everyone to wait for February 8. Arvind Kejriwal will be forming the government with a huge majority.”

Despite ruling Delhi from 1998 to 2013, the Congress has struggled in recent years, failing to win a single seat in both the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections. This year too, most exit polls are projecting a continued slide, with the Congress not expected to secure any seats in the capital.

The final results of the Delhi elections will be declared on February 8 and all eyes will be on whether Congress can defy the predictions.