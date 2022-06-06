AAP blames PM Modi, BJP for controversy over remark on Prophet

Reacting to the controversy arising from Nupur Sharma’s intemperate remark against Prophet Mohammad, the Aam Aadmi Party, on Monday, came down heavily on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly bringing shame to India at an international level.

AAP’s attack on the saffron party came in the wake of international outrage over the blasphemous reference to the prophet with some Muslim-dominated countries summoning Indian ambassadors to condemn the comment.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called out the BJP for its alleged patronage of hate-mongering. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said, “BJP’s hate-riddled politics has brought shame to the country. India has been insulted and disgraced because of PM Modi. In the last 75 years of independence, not a single Indian PM has brought so much shame when Indian diplomats are being summoned and forced to beg apology in foreign countries. ”

Pointing out at the news broadcast extensively in the past 2-3 days on how the PM brought disgrace to the country at the international forums, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “The country’s head hangs in shame because of the BJP’s ‘hate politics’ and tactics to divide the society.”

Recounting how the country’s ambassadors are being summoned and asked to abologise for the remark of a BJP spokesperson abroad, he said, “Indian envoys are being humiliated on foreign soil for no fault of theirs, but due to the hate politics of the BJP and PM Modi. They are paying a price for the indiscretion of the BJP and its leaders and spokespersons. It’s an insult to 130 crore Indians.”

Hitting out at the Centre for raids on Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. the AAP MP termed the ED investigation against him dubious. “Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Shri Satyendar Jain’s house today so it could divert attention from the insult and disgrace India has had to face because of PM Modi. Shri Satyendar Jain has made an immense contribution to Delhi’s healthcare model. ED’s harassment of Jain is a huge disrespect to the whole Jain community. CBI, ED, and Income Tax Department have raided Satyendar Jain’s home four times, but have found nothing against him. This time too, ED has nothing against him even after five days of investigation.

“In the high court, the ED denied that there was any FIR or complaint against Satyendar Jain. If that’s the case, why then he is in custody,” he asked adding, “He is paying the price of being an honest leader working day and night to improve the health facilities in Delhi. He has made the country proud in front of the entire world for his public service. The entire world is praising the health model of Delhi and a huge credit goes to Satyendar Jain for making that possible.”

Calling the move against Jain a political stunt to divert public attention from the burning issues he said, “The ED has been insulting and harassing him for the past five days. Now it has reached his house to insult and harass his family, his wife and his daughters. This is not the first occasion when the CBI, the ED and Income Tax Department have conducted raids on Shri Satyendar Jain’s house, but every time drew a blank in all such raids.”

The senior AAP leader termed the raids an attack on not only on the health minister but on the integrity of the Jain community.