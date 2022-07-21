AAP appeal to Punjab gangsters: Shun violence, return to mainstream

A day after two gangsters involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewla were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, made an appeal to notorious criminals active in the state to shun the path of violence and return to the social mainstream.

Addressing a press conference here, Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the Punjab government adopted the policy of zero-tolerance towards gangster culture and the AAP led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh is making all efforts for the eventual rehabilitation of remaining criminals.

“I appeal to the gangsters still at large in Punjab to shun the path of crime and come back into the social mainstream. Our government will adopt a soft stand towards them, but gangsters will have to meet their fate under the law,” Hayer said.

He alleged that earlier, criminals were patronised by politicians and the police, but under the Mann government, no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state at any cost. The Punjab police is committed to maintain the law and order in the state.

He said these dreaded criminals should bear in mind that they cannot evade the law any longer and that the path chosen by them will lead them to doom.

Praising the functioning of the Punjab Police in neutralising two wanted gangsters involved in the gruesome killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala in an encounter in Amritsar yesterday, the minister appealed to youngsters not to go astray and get lured by the gun culture.

Hayer said Moosewala’s mother is grief-stricken after the murder of her only son and similarly the kin of the deceased gangsters would also be grieved. “This is why it is important that youngsters of Punjab should shun gangsterism and instead work to make Punjab a great state once again,” he added.