AAP alleges ‘Operation Lotus’ in Punjab to topple Mann Govt

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to topple its government in Punjab through “Operation Lotus”.

Addressing a Press conference, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema alleged that under ‘Operation Lotus’, leaders and agents of the BJP from Delhi and Punjab have approached at least 10 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the AAP in the past seven days over phone and offered Rs 25 crore each to quit AAP and join the BJP.

Cheema said that the agents are offering to arrange meetings of the AAP MLAs with ‘Babu ji’ (a top BJP leader) and also promised them Cabinet posts after the BJP forms the government in the state.

“After using Central investigation agencies against AAP leaders in Delhi and offering money to MLAs in Delhi, now, the BJP is attempting to buy MLAs in Punjab,” Cheema said.

He called the BJP a serial killer who is bringing down the governments in every state one by one by coercing Opposition leaders with Central agencies and money. The next target in this murder of democracy under ‘Operation Lotus’ is Punjab, the AAP leader said.

“Wherever BJP loses, these people form their government by breaking MLAs with help of CBI, ED and money. They did it in Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Arunachal Pradesh. Now, they are doing it in Punjab,” Cheema said.

Replying to a query, the minister retorted that the Punjab government will soon launch an investigation and legal action into the matter.

Cheema claimed that the BJP is only afraid of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, so their aim is to stop Kejriwal by all means. “Despite all efforts in Delhi, they could not break even one of our MLAs, now these people have brought their shoplifting to Punjab, but I am confident their Operation Lotus will fall flat here too,” the minister said.

Cheema further alleged that BJP leaders and their agents are offering to MLAs that if one MLA comes alone, he will get Rs 25 Crore and if they bring other MLAs along with them, they will get Rs 50 Crore to Rs 70 Crore.

The finance minister said the Modi government doesn’t have even a single rupee to assist Punjab financially but they have Rs 1375 Crore ‘black money to buy the MLAs of Punjab.

“From where this Rs 1375 Crore came and where is the money hidden? Will CBI and ED show courage to investigate this big scam? BJP has kept over Rs 2200 Crore including Rs 1375 Crore to buy Punjab MLAs and Rs 800 Crore for Delhi MLAs,” Cheema added.