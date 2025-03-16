A yogi can’t talk of division in society: Akhilesh jab at UP CM

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who only talks of division in the society, cannot be a Yogi.

He said, “Wearing saffron clothes does not make a person a yogi. Yogis are made by thoughts and language. Those who consider the sorrow of others as their own and whose thoughts are good, they become a yogi. Does the chief minister understand the sorrow of others? There cannot be a yogi who talks of eighty Vs twenty in society,”

Advertisement

Talking to the media during a visit to Mahoba-Hamirpur on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav said socialists want to take the whole society along and they want all the colours to make a bouquet by placing it together. “But people of one colour do not like multicoloured people. They want to spread discrimination in society,” he said.

Advertisement

The SP president said his government did development work in Bundelkhand on a large scale. The BJP government has pushed the state into the darkness of unemployment. “This government has created an army of unemployed youth in the state. Educated youth do not have jobs, employment. The policies of the BJP government are not good. This government is handing over our market to other countries. The BJP and its government have cheated farmers, youth, traders, and the general public. This has played with the future of the youth. The BJP is doing politics of hate,” he added.