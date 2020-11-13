Former US President who was also among one of the popular Presidents has spoken about prime opposition leader in India Rahul Gandhi in his political memoir and said that the leader has ‘a nervous, unformed quality.’

“Rahul Gandhi has ‘a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject’,” reported New York Times, quoting from the book.

Obama also mentioned about Manmohan Singh in his memoir published by the name: “A Promised Land”.

In the memoir, Obama has drawn sketches of several leaders of the US and other nations as reported by the New York Times.

On Manmohan Singh, the New York Times article read: “Secretary of Defense Bob Gates and the Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity”.

The gallery, according to the US daily, included former Russian Premier Vladimir Putin, then-Secretary of Defense Bob Gates and the US President-elect Joe Biden, among others.

At the time when Obama was the President, Rahul Gandhi was the Vice President of Congress. During his visit to India, the two leaders met and have interacted on several topics.

Rahul Gandhi had shared the meeting over Twitter:

Had a fruitful chat with President @BarackObama Great to meet him again. pic.twitter.com/LCJKGBg0Qr — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 1, 2017

The review published by New York Times also quoted Obama’s take on US President-elect Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden is a decent, honest, loyal man who Obama senses ‘might get prickly if he thought he wasn’t given his due – a quality that might flare up when dealing with a much younger boss’,” the NYT Article read.

“Vladimir Putin reminds him of the tough, street-smart ward bosses who used to run the Chicago machine. Also on Putin: “Physically, he was unremarkable’,” the NYT article read.