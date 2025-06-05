‘A sad story of India’s foreign policy collapse’: Congress slams Modi govt as Pakistan secures key UNSC posts

In a big jolt to India’s efforts to expose Pakistan on terrorism, Islamabad has secured two key posts in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Pakistan got elected as Chairman UNSC Taliban Sanctions Committee and Vice Chairman of the UNSC Counter Terrorism Committee.

The development that comes days after the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists prompted the opposition Congress to launch a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led government for what it called was “a sad story of India’s foreign policy collapse”.

In a social media post on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera pointed out the recent IMF and World Bank loans to Pakistan and the UNSC posts to question India’s foreign policy. He also slammed the global community for allowing the legitimisation of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

“Of course, this is the sad story of our own foreign policy collapse but how can the global community allow this continuous legitimisation of sponsorship of terrorism by Pakistan,” Khera wrote on X.

On May 9, when India and Pakistan were engaged in a confrontation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sanctioned a USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan.

After the Operation Sindoor, the Centre had dispatched seven teams of all-party delegations to expose Pakistan’s support to terrorism and strengthen India’s narrative that its military action was aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack.

After Operation Sindoor, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank also sanctioned USD 40 billion and USD 800 million loans to Pakistan.