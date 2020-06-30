Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the Modi government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese applications.

“The whole country has appreciated the decision of the @narendramodi govt to ban 59 Chinese Apps. This will give fillip to Indian Startups & they will come up with better versions very soon. This is a right step towards #AtmaNirbharBharat,” Javadekar said in a tweet.

The whole country has appreciated the decision of the @narendramodi govt to ban 59 Chinese Apps. This will give Fillip to Indian Startups & they will come up with better versions very soon. This is a right step towards #AtmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/3I2Z5boB3k — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 30, 2020

The Government on Monday had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The decision came amid a huge economic backlash against China following the June 15 clashes at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died in action and more than 70 were injured.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69 A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order, the government said in a statement.