A Revanth Reddy urges BrahMos expansion in Hyderabad, inaugurates Google Cybersecurity Centre

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday urged representatives of BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russia joint venture, to expand their operations in Hyderabad. He noted that both Hyderabad and Bengaluru are ideal locations for setting up a Defence Corridor.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) at Hi-Tech City earlier in the day.

A delegation comprising Dr Jaitheerth R Joshi, Managing Director and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace; Surampudi Sambasiva Prasad, Executive Director of BrahMos Hyderabad; and GA Srinivasa Murthy from the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) met the Chief Minister.

Highlighting Telangana as a favorable investment destination, Reddy encouraged the delegation to consider expanding BrahMos Aerospace’s presence in the state, particularly in Hyderabad. He assured them of full government support and cooperation for the venture.

Speaking at the inauguration of Google’s first GSEC in the Asia-Pacific region, the Chief Minister expressed pride in the tech giant’s decision to establish the centre in Hyderabad. He reminded attendees that Google had opened its first Indian office in Hyderabad in 2007 during the Congress-led government. Today, nearly 7,000 employees work at Google’s Hyderabad campus, which many now consider their home city.

The new GSEC will serve as a hub for advanced cybersecurity research and solutions. It will also focus on skill development, job creation, and strengthening India’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Reddy stated, “Global companies are scouting for suitable investment destinations, and Telangana has emerged as the best state for setting up businesses. If you search online, Hyderabad appears first in the results.”

He appealed to Google to help train the youth and provide employment opportunities. The Telangana government is already collaborating with Google in several sectors, including education, security, maps, traffic, startups, and healthcare.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the pressing need for skill development, noting that while 1.10 lakh engineering students graduate from the state each year, many lack the skills required for employment.

To address this, the government has established the Young India Skills University under the leadership of noted industrialist Anand Mahindra to enhance the employability of students.