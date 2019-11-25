The Shiv Sena demanded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to immediately quit from the post since he does not have support on Monday. It also said that the Fadnavis led BJP is heading minority government in the state.

Newly elected Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader Eknath Shinde said, “We have the numbers. We have 165 legislators’ support with us. We can prove our majority right away, in any manner. We can take our legislators for a headcount by the Governor, or voting on the floor of the Assembly in any form, voice-vote or secret ballot.”

He further challenged BJP to prove majority in the assembly if they have sufficient numbers, without resorting delay tactics.

“They are in a minority and we shall prove it in the legislature. If they are so confident of their support, then they must show the numbers to the people of the state,” Shinde told media persons.

Shiv Sena’s demands came right the day after NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik and its other leaders demanded Fadnavis resignation, claiming he doesn’t have the numbers.

Congress has also demanded a floor test on priority to prove BJP’s claim of its majority.

On Monday morning, the three parties submitted a letter stating, “On 23/11/2019, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister. But, earlier, he had expressed inability to form the government as he did not have sufficient strength. However, he will be required to prove his majority even now.”

“Presently, he does not have sufficient numbers and will not be in a position to prove his majority. In such an eventuality, we are staking our claim to form the government,” the letter added.

(With inputs from IANS)