The 9th R K Vir Memorial Lecture was held in New Delhi on 4th January 2022 on the digital platform.

The event was organised by IREE along with IET -DLN, IEEE Delhi Section, TEMS IEEE Delhi chapter, WIE AG Delhi, IEI Delhi state,

This year Shri V.K.Yadav, former Chairman Railway Board was Chief Guest, Shri N.Venkatesan, former Member-Electrical, Railway Board & Mr. Rajesh Tiwari Former Member-Traction Rly Bd were Guest of Honour, Shri S.K.Kashyup, General Manager presented the Key Note Lecture.

On the occasion Mr. V K Dutt Former, Add. Member Rly Bd & Executive Member IET DLN, Execom member IEEE Delhi section &

Mrs. Tarini Baswal GGM/UT-GC/RITES & Secretary IET- DLN jointly convened the event with the active support of Mr. Varun Dutt Professor IIT Mandi. & Mr Sameer Khullar, Professor Chicago University, USA & Mr. Dannish Singh, YP secretary IET- DLN

Mr. Radhey Raman, Add. Member-Traction Rly Bd & President IREE,

Mr. Mehtab Singh, Chairman IET DLN , Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Chairman IEI, Mrs. Rachana Garg, Chairman IEEE , Mr. Subramaniàn Chairman TEMS IEEE; were present and gave the inaugural address.

Shri Satish Kumar Kashyap, General Manager, CLW presented key insights on “Newer Trends in Electric Locomotive Technology on IR”

Shri Kashyap in his lecture elaborated on various trends of electric locomotives. He highlighted the key role of locomotive units of Indian Railways.. He has also focused on the future plans and vision of IR, technological advancements, indigenous manufacturing, etc. Mr.Pramod Kumar Principal Chief Electrical Engineer Secretary. IREE gave the vote of thanks.