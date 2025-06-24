9th India-South Africa JDC meet concludes in Johannesburg with new submarine pact

India and South Africa signed two agreements in the domain of submarine cooperation during the two-day 9th Joint Defence Committee (JDC) meeting that concluded in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian delegation to South Africa while the one from South Africa was headed by Acting Secretary for Defence, South Africa Dr Thobekile Gamede.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the first day of the meeting commenced with remarks of the two co-chairs setting the agenda and providing broad guidance to the two sub-committees that report to the JDC. They were briefed by both sides on the capabilities of their defence industry.

Advertisement

The Defence Secretary, recalling India’s historic relations with South Africa, expressed satisfaction on the significant progress made in bilateral defence cooperation. He highlighted India’s growing prowess in defence manufacturing and exports, and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening relations with South Africa.

On the second day of the meeting, areas of mutual interest were discussed and a way forward for further strengthening of India-South Africa relations were identified.

The two sub-committees on Defence Policy and Military Cooperation; and Defence Acquisition, Production, Research and Development reported the outcome of the discussions to the JDC.

The Indian delegation comprised senior officers from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, the Services and the Indian High Commission.

Defence collaboration between the two countries dates back to 1996, when the MoU on ‘Cooperation in the field of Defence Equipment’ was signed, which was further upgraded by an MoU in 2000, the statement read.