975 special trains to run during this festive season: Vaishnaw

Ahead of the upcoming festivals including Diwali and Chhath Puja, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Friday announced that the Indian Railways will run 5,975 special trains for these festivals to facilitate passengers.

“This festive season, General Coach increased to 108 trains. 12,500 coaches sanctioned for Chhath Puja and Diwali special trains. In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. This will facilitate more than 1 crore passengers to go home during the Puja rush. In 2023-24 a total of 4,429 special trains ran during the festive season,” he said.

Earlier on September 24, the Railway Minister had inspected the Kavach 4.0 in Rajasthan and said that Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur, adding that in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered by Kavach. “Kavach 4.0 has started for the first time in India from Sawai Madhopur… The work of installing armour in this area has been completed, this is just the beginning, in the coming years, 10 thousand locomotives will be covered with armour and 9 thousand kilometres of additional armour work will be done,” Vaishnaw told reporters.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. It is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of the highest order. It aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so and it also helps the train safely run during inclement weather. On September 20, Vaishnaw had inaugurated the Bharat Gaurav Train for Bharat-Nepal Yatra at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on Friday and said that tourists will be able to experience the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Nepal.