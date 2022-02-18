Over 900 exhibitors confirm participation in Defence Expo at Gandhinagar in March

Nearly 930 exhibitors have so far registered for the DefExpo-2022, Asia’s largest exhibition on land, naval and homeland security systems, to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 10-14 March.

The number is expected to rise beyond 1,000 in the days ahead, Defence Ministry officials say.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today checked the preparations for the mega event. There has been greater domestic and international interest in this 12th edition of DefExpo, since India relaxed its health protocols owing to the reduction in COVID-19 cases. Several foreign and defence ministers have also confirmed their participation.

Noting that the relaxation in COVID protocols has generated greater interest in DefExpo-2022, Rajnath said the mega show has now been extended by one day. The exhibition will now be held between March 10-14, 2022. It will facilitate defence business through three business days and makes it inclusive for young entrepreneurs and college/school millennial of Gujarat during two public days.

The DefExpo-2022 will be held as a hybrid exhibition, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms. This will ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees.

The defence minister was briefed that virtual attendees could participate in seminars, interact with the exhibitors and representatives; hold Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings and view product details and supporting videos.

The mega exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format – exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MCEC) and live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront.

Safety protocols such as the compulsory wearing of facemask, non-contact interactions, respiratory hygiene etc will be implemented at all venues in line with the prevailing health protocols.

To instil a sense of pride, the theme of the event has been christened, ‘Path to Pride’. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the event will showcase India’s resolve to be first amongst the firsts. With indigenous technological and logistic prowess at the forefront, the event will invigorate the defence industry, start-ups and MSMEs to cement solid partnerships with attending foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

A DefExpo-2022 mobile app was also launched by Rajnath during the review.